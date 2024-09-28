Japan's New PM Shigeru Ishiba Poised to Appoint Koizumi Amid Cabinet Speculations

Japan's incoming prime minister, Shigeru Ishiba, is expected to name Shinjiro Koizumi, a rival candidate in the recent leadership race, as head of the ruling party's election committee, according to public broadcaster NHK on Saturday.

Speculation abounds regarding Ishiba's cabinet appointments, anticipated after he forms a government on Tuesday following his victory as president of the Liberal Democratic Party.

Koizumi, a former environment minister and son of a former prime minister, secured third place among nine candidates in the LDP election. Ishiba, formerly a defence minister, announced plans on Friday to call a general election within 13 months, aiming for an early date.

