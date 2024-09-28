Left Menu

Japan's New PM Shigeru Ishiba Poised to Appoint Koizumi Amid Cabinet Speculations

Japan's incoming prime minister, Shigeru Ishiba, is expected to appoint Shinjiro Koizumi to lead the ruling party's election committee. The decision comes after Ishiba won the Liberal Democratic Party leadership race. Koizumi, the son of a former prime minister, finished third in the election. Ishiba plans to call an early general election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 28-09-2024 11:01 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 11:01 IST
Japan's New PM Shigeru Ishiba Poised to Appoint Koizumi Amid Cabinet Speculations
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's incoming prime minister, Shigeru Ishiba, is expected to name Shinjiro Koizumi, a rival candidate in the recent leadership race, as head of the ruling party's election committee, according to public broadcaster NHK on Saturday.

Speculation abounds regarding Ishiba's cabinet appointments, anticipated after he forms a government on Tuesday following his victory as president of the Liberal Democratic Party.

Koizumi, a former environment minister and son of a former prime minister, secured third place among nine candidates in the LDP election. Ishiba, formerly a defence minister, announced plans on Friday to call a general election within 13 months, aiming for an early date.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024