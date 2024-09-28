BJP Allies with NDA Partners for Jharkhand Assembly Polls

The BJP has announced it will contest the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections in partnership with NDA allies AJSU Party and Janata Dal (United), according to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Sarma, who serves as the BJP's Jharkhand election co-in-charge, emphasized that seat-sharing talks with the allies have been finalized for 99 percent of the seats, with discussions for the remaining seats nearing completion.

A formal declaration of the seat-sharing agreement is expected after 'Pitri Paksha,' which concludes on October 2. Assembly elections for the 81-member Jharkhand legislature are scheduled for later this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)