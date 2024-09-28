Union Health Minister J P Nadda to Visit Home District Bilaspur
BJP national president and Union Health Minister J P Nadda is set to visit his home district, Bilaspur, in Himachal Pradesh on October 4. This marks his first visit to the area since taking over his ministerial role. He will attend local programs and a meeting at AIIMS Bilaspur.
BJP national president and Union Health Minister J P Nadda is scheduled to visit his home district, Bilaspur, in Himachal Pradesh on October 4, as announced by the party's state chief spokesperson Randhir Sharma.
This visit will be Nadda's first to his home district since assuming his role as Union Health Minister. During his visit, he is slated to participate in various local programs along with a key event at AIIMS Bilaspur.
Additionally, Nadda will attend a meeting organized by the District Bar Association Bilaspur. Referring to the BJP's membership campaign, Sharma highlighted that the party has successfully recruited one lakh members in the district so far, with the campaign set to continue.
