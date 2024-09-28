Left Menu

Kumaraswamy Challenges Siddaramaiah Government on Alleged Corruption

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy criticized the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government, alleging corruption and attempting to 'fix' him in cases. He claimed possession of incriminating documents that could force the resignation of several ministers. Accusations were directed towards the Mysuru Urban Development Authority site allotment and the manipulation of the legal system for political ends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-09-2024 17:01 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 16:45 IST
Kumaraswamy Challenges Siddaramaiah Government on Alleged Corruption
Siddaramaiah Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hitting out at the Siddaramaiah-led government in Karnataka over various issues, including allegations of corruption, JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy claimed on Saturday that if he divulged the documents in his possession, six to seven state ministers would be compelled to resign.

He alleged that the Congress administration was attempting to entangle him in legal cases after he began exposing alleged irregularities and discussing them publicly. Kumaraswamy questioned Siddaramaiah's integrity, pointing out the CM’s past accusations against the previous BJP government and alleging that the current administration was involved in even greater corruption.

Addressing the media, Kumaraswamy asserted, “I have incriminating evidence. If I release it, six to seven ministers will have to resign. I'm not afraid.” He also took aim at the CM over the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment scandal, questioning the hasty cabinet decisions and criticizing the new legal practices in the state. The Lokayukta police registered a case against Siddaramaiah related to MUDA following a court order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024