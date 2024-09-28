Kumaraswamy Challenges Siddaramaiah Government on Alleged Corruption
JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy criticized the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government, alleging corruption and attempting to 'fix' him in cases. He claimed possession of incriminating documents that could force the resignation of several ministers. Accusations were directed towards the Mysuru Urban Development Authority site allotment and the manipulation of the legal system for political ends.
Hitting out at the Siddaramaiah-led government in Karnataka over various issues, including allegations of corruption, JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy claimed on Saturday that if he divulged the documents in his possession, six to seven state ministers would be compelled to resign.
He alleged that the Congress administration was attempting to entangle him in legal cases after he began exposing alleged irregularities and discussing them publicly. Kumaraswamy questioned Siddaramaiah's integrity, pointing out the CM’s past accusations against the previous BJP government and alleging that the current administration was involved in even greater corruption.
Addressing the media, Kumaraswamy asserted, “I have incriminating evidence. If I release it, six to seven ministers will have to resign. I'm not afraid.” He also took aim at the CM over the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment scandal, questioning the hasty cabinet decisions and criticizing the new legal practices in the state. The Lokayukta police registered a case against Siddaramaiah related to MUDA following a court order.
