Omar Abdullah Comments on NC-Congress Alliance's Success in J&K Elections

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday asserted that the National Conference-Congress alliance successfully blocked the BJP's advances in the initial two phases of polling in Jammu and Kashmir.

''We (alliance) have thwarted the BJP's efforts at government formation in the first two phases of voting. We now hope that this will continue into the third phase,'' Abdullah stated to reporters during a campaign event in Tangmarg, Baramulla district.

He mentioned that a significant number of voters backed alliance candidates in southern and central Kashmir. Furthermore, Abdullah anticipated a substantial turnout in the third phase, favoring NC and Congress candidates where applicable.

When questioned about BJP leader Ravindra Raina's claims regarding government formation, Abdullah retorted, ''Let him secure the Nowshera seat.'' He also said he was receiving reports that Chaudhary Surinder is likely to win the Nowshera seat.

