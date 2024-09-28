Key Stories Highlighted as of 5 PM

At 5 PM, the main stories include a deadly encounter in J&K's Kulgam where two terrorists were killed and five security personnel injured. PM Modi addressed hopes for a corruption-free government in J&K and described the transformation into a Union Territory as temporary.

In Haryana, Congress unveiled an ambitious poll manifesto which includes a commission for farmers' welfare and significant financial promises for the families of martyrs. An Air India passenger's complaint about a cockroach found in onboard food has raised concerns.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar highlighted urban voter apathy as a critical issue, while PM Modi paid tributes to Lata Mangeshkar and Bhagat Singh. Internationally, floods in Nepal have claimed 39 lives while in the USA, Kamala Harris pledged to reform immigration policies amid political challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)