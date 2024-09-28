Left Menu

New Leadership in Japan: Ishiba to Appoint Kato as Finance Minister

Shigeru Ishiba, Japan's incoming prime minister, is set to appoint Katsunobu Kato as the next finance minister. Ishiba will form his cabinet next week and retain Yoshimasa Hayashi as chief cabinet secretary. The appointments come after Ishiba's victory in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 17:28 IST
New Leadership in Japan: Ishiba to Appoint Kato as Finance Minister

Shigeru Ishiba, Japan's incoming prime minister, is set to name Katsunobu Kato as the next finance minister, according to a report by Kyodo News agency. The cabinet formation is expected next week.

Ishiba also plans to retain Yoshimasa Hayashi as chief cabinet secretary, according to sources familiar with the matter. Hayashi has held the crucial role since December under the outgoing Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

These appointments follow Ishiba's win in the Liberal Democratic Party's leadership race. Ishiba aims to form his new government on Tuesday after securing a majority vote in the lower house of parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024