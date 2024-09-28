Left Menu

Rajasthan's Education Minister Criticizes Congress on Gandhi Principles

Rajasthan's Education Minister, Madan Dilawar, criticized the Congress for misusing Mahatma Gandhi's name for selfish purposes, alleging the party has deviated from Gandhi's principles of truth, non-violence, and honesty. He accused Congress leaders of exploiting the Gandhi surname and living luxuriously, violating civil rights, and corrupting projects like the construction of Gandhi Vatika.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 28-09-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 17:57 IST
Rajasthan's Education Minister Criticizes Congress on Gandhi Principles
Madan Dilawar
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan's Education Minister, Madan Dilawar, launched a scathing attack on the Congress on Saturday, asserting that the party has distanced itself from Mahatma Gandhi's core principles.

He accused the Congress of exploiting Gandhi's name for self-serving purposes rather than upholding his teachings of truth, non-violence, and honesty.

After his visit to Gandhi Vatika, poised to open to the public on October 2, Dilawar stated that Congress leaders are more interested in making noise about Gandhi's name rather than following his ideological path.

"The party leadership is misleading the public by exploiting the Gandhi surname," Dilawar emphasized.

He further alleged that the luxurious lifestyles of the Congress family led to significant civil rights violations, especially during the Emergency.

Dilawar also accused the previous Congress government of corruption in the construction of Gandhi Vatika, pointing out the use of low-quality materials.

He underscored that all BJP governments are earnestly working to uphold Mahatma Gandhi's principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024