Rajasthan's Education Minister Criticizes Congress on Gandhi Principles
Rajasthan's Education Minister, Madan Dilawar, criticized the Congress for misusing Mahatma Gandhi's name for selfish purposes, alleging the party has deviated from Gandhi's principles of truth, non-violence, and honesty. He accused Congress leaders of exploiting the Gandhi surname and living luxuriously, violating civil rights, and corrupting projects like the construction of Gandhi Vatika.
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan's Education Minister, Madan Dilawar, launched a scathing attack on the Congress on Saturday, asserting that the party has distanced itself from Mahatma Gandhi's core principles.
He accused the Congress of exploiting Gandhi's name for self-serving purposes rather than upholding his teachings of truth, non-violence, and honesty.
After his visit to Gandhi Vatika, poised to open to the public on October 2, Dilawar stated that Congress leaders are more interested in making noise about Gandhi's name rather than following his ideological path.
"The party leadership is misleading the public by exploiting the Gandhi surname," Dilawar emphasized.
He further alleged that the luxurious lifestyles of the Congress family led to significant civil rights violations, especially during the Emergency.
Dilawar also accused the previous Congress government of corruption in the construction of Gandhi Vatika, pointing out the use of low-quality materials.
He underscored that all BJP governments are earnestly working to uphold Mahatma Gandhi's principles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Showdown in Tripura Politics: Corruption Allegations and Defamation Threats
Opposition Calls Out Assam Govt Over Accord Implementation Amid Corruption Allegations
Kejriwal to Vacate Official Residence Amid Corruption Allegations
Want to ask RSS if inducting leaders facing corruption allegations into BJP justified: Arvind Kejriwal at 'Janta ki Adalat'.
I resigned because I was hurt by corruption allegations; have only earned respect, not money: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.