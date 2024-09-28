Rajasthan's Education Minister Criticizes Congress on Gandhi Principles

Rajasthan's Education Minister, Madan Dilawar, launched a scathing attack on the Congress on Saturday, asserting that the party has distanced itself from Mahatma Gandhi's core principles.

He accused the Congress of exploiting Gandhi's name for self-serving purposes rather than upholding his teachings of truth, non-violence, and honesty.

After his visit to Gandhi Vatika, poised to open to the public on October 2, Dilawar stated that Congress leaders are more interested in making noise about Gandhi's name rather than following his ideological path.

"The party leadership is misleading the public by exploiting the Gandhi surname," Dilawar emphasized.

He further alleged that the luxurious lifestyles of the Congress family led to significant civil rights violations, especially during the Emergency.

Dilawar also accused the previous Congress government of corruption in the construction of Gandhi Vatika, pointing out the use of low-quality materials.

He underscored that all BJP governments are earnestly working to uphold Mahatma Gandhi's principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)