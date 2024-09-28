Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Credits Article 370 Abrogation for Change in J&K

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recounted an encounter with a Muslim cleric in Jammu who greeted him with 'Ram Ram'. He attributed this as an impact of the abrogation of Article 370. Adityanath also emphasized the BJP's achievements and criticized Congress at an election rally in Haryana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-09-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 22:19 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday shared an anecdote about a Muslim cleric in Jammu greeting him with 'Ram Ram'. He attributed this unexpected greeting to the positive impact of the abrogation of Article 370.

Addressing an election rally in Haryana's Faridabad, Adityanath said the encounter with the cleric took place during his recent visit to Jammu and Kashmir for an election campaign. 'I was surprised to hear Ram Ram from a Maulvi,' he told the audience.

He emphasized that the abrogation of Article 370 had led to significant changes in the region's societal dynamics. Adityanath also highlighted the BJP's achievements, including the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, while criticizing Congress for historical and ongoing issues."

