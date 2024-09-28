Left Menu

Udhayanidhi Stalin Appointed Deputy CM Amid Major Tamil Nadu Cabinet Reshuffle

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu's Sports Minister and son of CM M K Stalin, has been appointed Deputy CM in a major cabinet reshuffle. This decision follows calls within the DMK party for his elevation ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls. V Senthil Balaji returns to the ministry after securing bail in a money laundering case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-09-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 23:03 IST
Udhayanidhi Stalin Appointed Deputy CM Amid Major Tamil Nadu Cabinet Reshuffle
Udhayanidhi Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move amid growing calls within the party, Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has been appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister. The reshuffle took place on Saturday and included the return of V Senthil Balaji to the council of ministers, following his recent bail in a money laundering case.

The ruling DMK's grassroots have been advocating for Udhayanidhi's promotion as the party aims to solidify its position ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls. The appointment has been seen as a 'sonrise' moment, echoing the legacies within the Dravidian party, where Udhayanidhi is already posited as a potential future Chief Minister.

According to an official release from Raj Bhavan, Chief Minister M K Stalin recommended additional responsibilities for Udhayanidhi, who will now oversee Planning and Development. Meanwhile, significant changes in the cabinet saw the induction of new ministers like Dr. Govi Chezhiaan and the reassignment of portfolios, marking a thorough reorganization under Stalin's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024