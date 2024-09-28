Udhayanidhi Stalin Appointed Deputy CM Amid Major Tamil Nadu Cabinet Reshuffle

In a decisive move amid growing calls within the party, Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has been appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister. The reshuffle took place on Saturday and included the return of V Senthil Balaji to the council of ministers, following his recent bail in a money laundering case.

The ruling DMK's grassroots have been advocating for Udhayanidhi's promotion as the party aims to solidify its position ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls. The appointment has been seen as a 'sonrise' moment, echoing the legacies within the Dravidian party, where Udhayanidhi is already posited as a potential future Chief Minister.

According to an official release from Raj Bhavan, Chief Minister M K Stalin recommended additional responsibilities for Udhayanidhi, who will now oversee Planning and Development. Meanwhile, significant changes in the cabinet saw the induction of new ministers like Dr. Govi Chezhiaan and the reassignment of portfolios, marking a thorough reorganization under Stalin's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)