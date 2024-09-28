M K Stalin Criticizes BJP’s 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday lashed out at the BJP-led central government for its 'one nation, one election' proposal. He argued that the government is struggling to conduct even a single-phase election in Kashmir.

Highlighting the ongoing third phase of the decade's first assembly election in Kashmir, Stalin noted that the Centre had to split the election into three phases to elect 90 members. 'Those who cannot even manage a single-phase election are proposing one nation, one election,' he said while addressing a meeting celebrating the DMK's 75th anniversary in Kancheepuram.

Further, Stalin criticized the BJP's weakening hold in Parliament with only 240 MPs. He lauded the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu as a model for national coalitions aimed at unseating the BJP and accused the ruling party of using misinformation to break the DMK's unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)