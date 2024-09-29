Netanyahu Targets Hezbollah Leader for Assassination
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that assassinating Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is essential for Israel to meet its war objectives. Netanyahu specified that killing other top Hezbollah commanders is insufficient, and Nasrallah, who he blames for a plan to annihilate Israel, also needs to be targeted.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday declared that the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has become a critical requirement for Israel to accomplish its war objectives.
In his first public address since the killing, Netanyahu emphasized that the eliminations of other senior Hezbollah commanders were inadequate, asserting that Nasrallah also needed to be targeted for Israel to achieve its goals.
He held Nasrallah responsible, labeling him as "the architect" behind a plot to destroy Israel.
