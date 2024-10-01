Rahul Gandhi Shares Meal and Concerns with Rural Family in Haryana

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, campaigning in Haryana, shared a meal with a rural family in Sonipat, as highlighted in a video released by the party on Tuesday.

Joined by Congress leaders Deepender Singh Hooda and Bajrang Punia, Gandhi was warmly welcomed by the women of the household, who sang traditional welcome songs. They dined together on food prepared over a mud 'chulha', with Gandhi donning his signature white T-shirt.

The women expressed concerns about child safety, drug issues, and unemployment. Gandhi acknowledged the shift of the drug menace from Punjab to Haryana and discussed ways to boost local employment. Later, Gandhi addressed a rally where he praised the local delicacy, 'jalebi', envisioning its potential for economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)