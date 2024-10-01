Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Shares Meal and Concerns with Rural Family in Haryana

Rahul Gandhi, during his campaign in Haryana, shared a meal with a rural family in Sonipat. Accompanied by Congress leaders Deepender Singh Hooda and Bajrang Punia, he discussed various social issues with the family. Gandhi also emphasized local delicacies and their potential to boost employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chadigarh | Updated: 01-10-2024 23:41 IST | Created: 01-10-2024 23:41 IST
Rahul Gandhi Shares Meal and Concerns with Rural Family in Haryana
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, campaigning in Haryana, shared a meal with a rural family in Sonipat, as highlighted in a video released by the party on Tuesday.

Joined by Congress leaders Deepender Singh Hooda and Bajrang Punia, Gandhi was warmly welcomed by the women of the household, who sang traditional welcome songs. They dined together on food prepared over a mud 'chulha', with Gandhi donning his signature white T-shirt.

The women expressed concerns about child safety, drug issues, and unemployment. Gandhi acknowledged the shift of the drug menace from Punjab to Haryana and discussed ways to boost local employment. Later, Gandhi addressed a rally where he praised the local delicacy, 'jalebi', envisioning its potential for economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024