Netanyahu Vows Retaliation After Iranian Missile Strike
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 02-10-2024 03:54 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 03:54 IST
- Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed retaliation against Iran following a missile barrage that targeted Israel late Tuesday night.
Netanyahu convened a late-night meeting with his Security Cabinet, warning that Iran would face serious consequences for what he described as a 'big mistake.'
The attack triggered air raid sirens across Israel, sending residents to shelters, but resulted in no immediate reports of casualties. US destroyers assisted in intercepting many of the missiles. Meanwhile, Iran reported significant success in hitting their targets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
