Netanyahu Vows Retaliation After Iranian Missile Strike

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised retaliation following a missile barrage from Iran directed at Israel. Netanyahu convened a late-night Security Cabinet meeting and emphasized that Iran would face serious consequences. The conflict saw intercepted missiles, minimal casualties, and significant US-Israel military collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 02-10-2024 03:54 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 03:54 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed retaliation against Iran following a missile barrage that targeted Israel late Tuesday night.

Netanyahu convened a late-night meeting with his Security Cabinet, warning that Iran would face serious consequences for what he described as a 'big mistake.'

The attack triggered air raid sirens across Israel, sending residents to shelters, but resulted in no immediate reports of casualties. US destroyers assisted in intercepting many of the missiles. Meanwhile, Iran reported significant success in hitting their targets.

