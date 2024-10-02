Left Menu

Ajit Pawar Meets Amit Shah: Maharashtra Political Dynamics

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections. The meeting's details remain undisclosed, occurring amidst tensions in the Mahayuti alliance involving BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena regarding seat-sharing and anti-Muslim remarks by BJP leaders.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections on Wednesday.

The details of their discussion remain undisclosed, but the meeting took place amidst ongoing tensions within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Differences have emerged over the inclusion of Ajit Pawar-led NCP and objections to anti-Muslim remarks by some BJP leaders. Shiv Sena leaders, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, have also voiced criticism against NCP.

The Mahayuti partners, including BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena, have not yet finalized the seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming elections to the 228-member assembly. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently acknowledged BJP's lower vote share from NCP compared to Shiv Sena in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Ajit Pawar has expressed commitment to keeping the alliance united and ensuring victory in the state polls. Amit Shah also addressed BJP workers in Mumbai on Tuesday.

