Dissident MLA P V Anvar to Form New Political Party in Kerala

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 02-10-2024 14:44 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 14:44 IST
On Wednesday, MLA P V Anvar declared his intention to create a new political party in Kerala, ready to participate in all forthcoming state elections.

Anvar, who previously represented Nilambur as a Left candidate, has since been distanced by the CPI(M). He insists that the issues he's championed have evolved into a significant movement, which will soon become a political party.

He expressed confidence, citing support from thousands of young Keralites, and voiced criticism of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's handling of recent controversies. Anvar accused Vijayan of pandering to communal interests, alleging a conspiracy in the increasing human-animal conflicts in the state. He urged the Chief Minister to resign, stating he would do so if in the same position.

The Chief Minister's Office responded, denying Vijayan made any inflammatory remarks. Nevertheless, Anvar continues to challenge the ruling CPI(M) and vowed to expose what he terms as orchestrated conflicts.

