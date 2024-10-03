Biden and Harris Survey Hurricane Helene's Devastation in Southeast U.S.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris paid visits to the Southeastern United States to assess the immense damage inflicted by Hurricane Helene, a storm responsible for claiming at least 160 lives. Their itinerary included stops in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia.

From Marine One, Biden surveyed hard-hit areas, including Asheville's River Arts District in North Carolina. The president noted the extensive destruction, particularly along rivers, where many residents remain isolated from outside assistance.

With federal aid initiatives underway, Biden pledged ongoing support, emphasizing the nonpartisan nature of recovery. Meanwhile, elections loom in several affected states, injecting political nuance into disaster relief efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)