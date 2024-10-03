Amar Singh Switches Allegiance: A Political Shift in Haryana

In a dramatic political shift just before the Haryana Assembly elections, Amar Singh, formerly AAP's candidate for the Nilokheri (reserve) seat, has crossed over to join the Congress.

Announcing his move on Wednesday, Singh declared that only the Congress can effectively challenge the BJP government, which he accuses of failing farmers, women, Dalits, and minorities.

The defection comes amid electoral maneuverings in Haryana, with AAP contesting independently after alliance talks with Congress fell through. Singh, popular within the Sikh community, aims to prevent a split in the anti-BJP vote.

(With inputs from agencies.)