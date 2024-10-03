Left Menu

BJP's Ambitious Membership Drive: 'Sanghatan Parva, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024' Gains Momentum

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav spearheaded the BJP's membership drive in Bhubaneswar. The initiative, dubbed 'Sanghatan Parva, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024', aspires to enroll one crore members in Odisha, targeting youth and farmers' markets. Prime Minister Modi has urged special efforts to connect with the youth, aligning with new legislative developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 09:49 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 09:49 IST
BJP's Ambitious Membership Drive: 'Sanghatan Parva, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024' Gains Momentum
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi and Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav took the lead in a pivotal BJP membership drive in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, underscoring the party's ambition to expand its base in Odisha. The event saw attendance from notable figures such as Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and BJP's Odisha President Manmohan Samal.

The drive, named 'Sanghatan Parva, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024,' launched on September 2, has already surpassed the two-crore membership milestone, informed BJP National General Secretary and campaign convenor Vinod Tawde. A strategic meeting on September 10 emphasized maximizing outreach to farmers' markets and the youth to bolster numbers further.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the launch, renewed his party membership, urging cadres to focus on youth engagement. He stressed the drive's alignment with instituting a 33 percent legislative reservation, asserting BJP's commitment to democratic principles and its efforts to meet public expectations robustly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024