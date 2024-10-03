BJP's Ambitious Membership Drive: 'Sanghatan Parva, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024' Gains Momentum

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav took the lead in a pivotal BJP membership drive in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, underscoring the party's ambition to expand its base in Odisha. The event saw attendance from notable figures such as Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and BJP's Odisha President Manmohan Samal.

The drive, named 'Sanghatan Parva, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024,' launched on September 2, has already surpassed the two-crore membership milestone, informed BJP National General Secretary and campaign convenor Vinod Tawde. A strategic meeting on September 10 emphasized maximizing outreach to farmers' markets and the youth to bolster numbers further.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the launch, renewed his party membership, urging cadres to focus on youth engagement. He stressed the drive's alignment with instituting a 33 percent legislative reservation, asserting BJP's commitment to democratic principles and its efforts to meet public expectations robustly.

(With inputs from agencies.)