Arvind Kejriwal Moves to New Residence After Resignation

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, having resigned as Delhi chief minister, will relocate to an MP's bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi. He aims to earn a 'certificate of honesty' from Delhi residents before potentially returning to office. His resignation anticipates the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP leader, is set to move to a Member of Parliament's bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi following his resignation as chief minister of Delhi, as stated by the party.

Kejriwal, who stepped down last month, will relocate with his family to the official residence of Punjab Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal. The new residence on Ferozeshah Road is near the AAP headquarters at Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane.

He stated his resignation was an effort to gain a 'certificate of honesty' from the residents of Delhi. After securing their trust, he plans to return to his former position. His resignation precedes the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February next year.

