Mizoram's Sinlung Hills Council Elections: A Political Showdown

The Mizoram State Election Commissioner, H Lalthlangliana, revealed that the elections for the 12-member Sinlung Hills Council are slated for November 5. The key dates include an October 10 deadline for nomination submissions and an October 14 cutoff for candidacy withdrawals. Nomination scrutiny is scheduled for October 11.

The voting process will commence on November 5, from 7 AM to 4 PM, with vote counting set to begin immediately after polls close and ballot boxes reach constituency headquarters. The final roll lists 23,789 registered voters, of which 11,914 are women, highlighting the demographic within the Sinlung Hills Council.

Security is a focal point, with 38 polling stations established and 16 designated as critical near Assam and Manipur borders. Meanwhile, a pre-poll alliance between the ruling Zoram People's Movement and the Hmar People's Convention has been confirmed, with a seat-sharing agreement dividing the 12 seats between the parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)