Left Menu

Mizoram's Sinlung Hills Council Elections: A Political Showdown

The Mizoram State Election Commission announced that the Sinlung Hills Council elections will occur on November 5. The Zoram People's Movement and Hmar People's Convention formed a pre-poll alliance for the 12-member council. The commission declared 16 critical polling stations, emphasizing security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 03-10-2024 13:20 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 13:20 IST
Mizoram's Sinlung Hills Council Elections: A Political Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mizoram State Election Commissioner, H Lalthlangliana, revealed that the elections for the 12-member Sinlung Hills Council are slated for November 5. The key dates include an October 10 deadline for nomination submissions and an October 14 cutoff for candidacy withdrawals. Nomination scrutiny is scheduled for October 11.

The voting process will commence on November 5, from 7 AM to 4 PM, with vote counting set to begin immediately after polls close and ballot boxes reach constituency headquarters. The final roll lists 23,789 registered voters, of which 11,914 are women, highlighting the demographic within the Sinlung Hills Council.

Security is a focal point, with 38 polling stations established and 16 designated as critical near Assam and Manipur borders. Meanwhile, a pre-poll alliance between the ruling Zoram People's Movement and the Hmar People's Convention has been confirmed, with a seat-sharing agreement dividing the 12 seats between the parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024