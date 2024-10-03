Left Menu

Odisha Raj Bhavan Allegations Stir Political Storm

The Odisha Raj Bhavan has been accused by the opposition BJD of being used as a political base for upcoming Jharkhand elections. The allegations follow visits by prominent BJP leaders. The BJD demands clarification from Governor Raghubar Das on his political ambitions, amid criticisms of political conduct at the Raj Bhavan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-10-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 21:29 IST
Odisha Raj Bhavan Allegations Stir Political Storm
  • Country:
  • India

In a politically charged atmosphere, the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has slammed Odisha Raj Bhavan for reportedly being utilized as a 'war room' by the ruling BJP for forthcoming Jharkhand elections. This accusation was fueled by visits of significant political figures such as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP stalwart M. Venkaiah Naidu.

The BJD is demanding Governor Raghubar Das to clarify whether he intends to vie for the chief ministerial post in Jharkhand amidst swirling speculation. Allegations are rife that Das, a former Jharkhand CM, is angling to re-enter state politics. The BJD's outcry comes after Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's interactions with BJP leaders ahead of the election.

Adding to the controversy, BJD legislators Sasmit Patra and Sulata Deo criticized the gubernatorial residence's involvement in political maneuvers, emphasizing the need to uphold the neutrality of the Governor's official platform. Furthermore, grievances have been raised over an alleged cover-up regarding the governor's son's misconduct, drawing more political heat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024