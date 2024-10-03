Odisha Raj Bhavan Allegations Stir Political Storm

In a politically charged atmosphere, the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has slammed Odisha Raj Bhavan for reportedly being utilized as a 'war room' by the ruling BJP for forthcoming Jharkhand elections. This accusation was fueled by visits of significant political figures such as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP stalwart M. Venkaiah Naidu.

The BJD is demanding Governor Raghubar Das to clarify whether he intends to vie for the chief ministerial post in Jharkhand amidst swirling speculation. Allegations are rife that Das, a former Jharkhand CM, is angling to re-enter state politics. The BJD's outcry comes after Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's interactions with BJP leaders ahead of the election.

Adding to the controversy, BJD legislators Sasmit Patra and Sulata Deo criticized the gubernatorial residence's involvement in political maneuvers, emphasizing the need to uphold the neutrality of the Governor's official platform. Furthermore, grievances have been raised over an alleged cover-up regarding the governor's son's misconduct, drawing more political heat.

(With inputs from agencies.)