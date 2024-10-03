Champai Soren's Battle Cry Against Infiltrators in Jharkhand

In a bold declaration, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren has vowed to evict Bangladeshi infiltrators from the Santhal Pargana region and reclaim tribal lands.

The remarks came shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the JMM-led coalition for allegedly supporting infiltrators, which he says threatens Jharkhand's cultural identity.

Soren, addressing a tribal gathering, linked this battle to the legacy of historical figures who stood against British rule, emphasizing self-governance and preservation of tribal heritage.

