Champai Soren's Battle Cry Against Infiltrators in Jharkhand
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren announces a drive to remove Bangladeshi infiltrators from Santhal Pargana, claiming they occupy tribal lands. His statements follow Prime Minister Modi's allegations against the JMM-led government of engaging in dangerous 'vote bank politics.' Opposition to infiltrators is linked to safeguarding cultural heritage.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pakur | Updated: 03-10-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 21:29 IST
- Country:
- India
In a bold declaration, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren has vowed to evict Bangladeshi infiltrators from the Santhal Pargana region and reclaim tribal lands.
The remarks came shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the JMM-led coalition for allegedly supporting infiltrators, which he says threatens Jharkhand's cultural identity.
Soren, addressing a tribal gathering, linked this battle to the legacy of historical figures who stood against British rule, emphasizing self-governance and preservation of tribal heritage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
