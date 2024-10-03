India's Strategic Response to West Asia Conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security to tackle the recent hostilities erupting in West Asia, sources reported. The gathering centered around the potential repercussions for trade and the supply chain of petroleum products.

Officials emphasized India's growing concern over the intensifying security situation in West Asia. The South Asian nation stressed the urgency for the conflict to remain contained and not expand into a larger regional confrontation.

In a statement reflecting India's diplomatic stance, the government advocated for resolving all disputes through dialogue and diplomatic engagement, urging stakeholders to prioritize peaceful negotiations over conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)