Colorado Clerk Sentenced for Election Fraud Conspiracy

A former Colorado county clerk, Tina Peters, has been sentenced to nine years in prison after being found guilty of illegally tampering with voting machines. The charges come in connection with her support of Donald Trump's unfounded claims of voter fraud during the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Peters was convicted on seven counts of engaging in a security breach, granting access to Mesa County's election equipment for Trump supporters seeking evidence of fraud. Judge Matthew Barrett condemned her lack of remorse, labeling her a "charlatan" who misused her authority and violated her office oath.

Despite her claims of serving the people, Peters' presentation of conspiracy theories during sentencing was interrupted by the judge. Barrett denied her request for probation, asserting the necessity of her imprisonment given her "well-documented" falsehoods and "serious" criminal actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)