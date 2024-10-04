Omar Abdullah Urges Bureaucrats to Uphold Democratic Powers in J-K
Omar Abdullah, vice president of National Conference, appeals to Jammu and Kashmir bureaucrats to resist moves that might undermine the powers of the upcoming elected government. He accuses the BJP of conceding defeat by attempting to transfer government powers from the chief minister to the lieutenant governor.
Omar Abdullah, the National Conference vice president, appealed to bureaucrats in Jammu and Kashmir to resist efforts that might weaken the powers of the forthcoming elected government. He criticized attempts to alter government functioning rules for this purpose.
Abdullah took to social media platform X to assert that the BJP has conceded defeat in the region. He questioned why the chief secretary has been tasked to modify business transaction rules, effectively shifting powers from the chief minister to the lieutenant governor, if the BJP was confident of its standing.
The former chief minister revealed he obtained information from the civil secretariat regarding the lieutenant governor's administration actions. Abdullah advises officers to withstand any pressure that could further erode the powers of the incoming government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
