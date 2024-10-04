Biden Hits the Campaign Trail for Harris in Key Swing States

President Joe Biden will campaign in two pivotal states, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, supporting Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in the upcoming 2024 election. His trip was postponed due to Hurricane Helene, but Biden's involvement demonstrates the campaign's strategic use of the current president's influence during crucial election weeks.

Biden's delayed journey also accounts for various disruptions, including a recent port strike and escalating tensions in the Middle East. Despite these challenges, his adviser confirmed that Biden will focus on hurricane aftermath and Middle East conflict during his travels.

The campaign aims to address the economy, highlighted by the port strike resolution and a positive jobs report, as Biden engages voters on the campaign trail, tackling what polling data reveals as their primary concern.

