Kejriwal's Controversial Relocation: Stirring Up Political Drama
Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal vacated the official residence and moved to a government bungalow, sparking controversy. BJP leaders accused him of breaking past promises, while AAP defended his decision. Kejriwal's past statements and current actions have ignited a political debate, with protests aligning outside his new home.
Arvind Kejriwal, former Chief Minister of Delhi, vacated his official residence, igniting a political storm. On Friday, Kejriwal and his family moved to bungalow number 5 on Ferozeshah Road, an action criticized by opposition leaders.
Prior to leaving, the Kejriwal family received an emotional send-off from their staff. Kejriwal's relocation to a property allotted to AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal has drawn criticism from BJP, with leaders accusing him of betraying previous vows against using government accommodations.
BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor called for public accountability, while AAP defended Kejriwal's choice as voluntary, underscoring a broader debate over bungalows after tenure. The incident reflects ongoing tensions between political parties amidst allegations of corruption.
(With inputs from agencies.)
