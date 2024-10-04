Kejriwal's Controversial Relocation: Stirring Up Political Drama

Arvind Kejriwal, former Chief Minister of Delhi, vacated his official residence, igniting a political storm. On Friday, Kejriwal and his family moved to bungalow number 5 on Ferozeshah Road, an action criticized by opposition leaders.

Prior to leaving, the Kejriwal family received an emotional send-off from their staff. Kejriwal's relocation to a property allotted to AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal has drawn criticism from BJP, with leaders accusing him of betraying previous vows against using government accommodations.

BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor called for public accountability, while AAP defended Kejriwal's choice as voluntary, underscoring a broader debate over bungalows after tenure. The incident reflects ongoing tensions between political parties amidst allegations of corruption.

