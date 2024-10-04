CPI(M) Accuses IUML of Polarizing Kerala Politics
Kerala's CPI(M) accuses IUML, along with SDPI and Jamaat-e-Islami, of fostering communal polarization in alliance with Congress. This, according to CPI(M) Secretary M V Govindan, could pave the way for BJP's growth in Kerala. The party warns this move could undermine democratic resistance within minorities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-10-2024 20:58 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 20:58 IST
- Country:
- India
In a recent press briefing, Kerala's ruling CPI(M) alleged that the IUML, along with the SDPI and Jamaat-e-Islami, are consolidating minority communities on extreme ideological lines.
CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan expressed concerns that this could facilitate BJP's political advancement in the state, posing a significant shift in Kerala's political landscape.
Govindan criticized these groups for ongoing communal polarization efforts and warned that such actions could destabilize democratic resistance within the minority communities, marking a departure from CPI(M)'s past support of IUML as a non-communal entity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- CPI(M)
- IUML
- SDPI
- Jamaat-e-Islami
- Congress
- BJP
- communal
- politics
- polarization
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan
Pakistan Defence Minister's Remarks Spark Controversy, Madhya Pradesh CM Demands Congress Clarification
BJP, Congress Trade Manifesto Barbs Ahead of Haryana Assembly Polls
Congress Decries BJP MLA Muniratna's Casteist Remarks, Demands Strict Action
Congress Accuses BJP of Copy-Pasting Manifesto in Haryana