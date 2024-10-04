Left Menu

CPI(M) Accuses IUML of Polarizing Kerala Politics

Kerala's CPI(M) accuses IUML, along with SDPI and Jamaat-e-Islami, of fostering communal polarization in alliance with Congress. This, according to CPI(M) Secretary M V Govindan, could pave the way for BJP's growth in Kerala. The party warns this move could undermine democratic resistance within minorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-10-2024 20:58 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 20:58 IST
  • India

In a recent press briefing, Kerala's ruling CPI(M) alleged that the IUML, along with the SDPI and Jamaat-e-Islami, are consolidating minority communities on extreme ideological lines.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan expressed concerns that this could facilitate BJP's political advancement in the state, posing a significant shift in Kerala's political landscape.

Govindan criticized these groups for ongoing communal polarization efforts and warned that such actions could destabilize democratic resistance within the minority communities, marking a departure from CPI(M)'s past support of IUML as a non-communal entity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

