Supreme Court Steps In: Tirupati Laddu Controversy Unfolds

The Supreme Court has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate allegations of Tirupati laddu adulteration with animal fat. While Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu welcomes the move, political rival YS Jagan Mohan Reddy criticizes him for spreading misinformation and demands his apology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 04-10-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 22:11 IST
Supreme Court Steps In: Tirupati Laddu Controversy Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe allegations that animal fat was used in the iconic Tirupati laddus. The decision comes amid a heated political exchange, with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu welcoming the move but facing criticism from opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

YSRCP chief Reddy accused Naidu of misleading the public and using religious sentiments for political gain. He demanded an apology from Naidu, claiming the court rebuked the Acting Chief Minister by forming an independent SIT, rendering Naidu's previously established SIT pointless.

As the controversy unfolds, political tension remains high in Andhra Pradesh, with various parties weighing in. The TDP and other leaders have expressed support for the Supreme Court's direction, calling for a transparent investigation to uphold the sentiments of millions of devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

