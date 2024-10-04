Supreme Court Steps In: Tirupati Laddu Controversy Unfolds

The Supreme Court has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe allegations that animal fat was used in the iconic Tirupati laddus. The decision comes amid a heated political exchange, with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu welcoming the move but facing criticism from opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

YSRCP chief Reddy accused Naidu of misleading the public and using religious sentiments for political gain. He demanded an apology from Naidu, claiming the court rebuked the Acting Chief Minister by forming an independent SIT, rendering Naidu's previously established SIT pointless.

As the controversy unfolds, political tension remains high in Andhra Pradesh, with various parties weighing in. The TDP and other leaders have expressed support for the Supreme Court's direction, calling for a transparent investigation to uphold the sentiments of millions of devotees.

