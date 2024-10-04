Jammu and Kashmir Power Dynamics: Ministerial Clarifications Amidst Election Concerns

The Union Home Ministry has categorically denied accusations of attempting to curtail the authority of the future chief minister or government in Jammu and Kashmir. This denial comes in response to former chief minister Omar Abdullah's calls for bureaucratic resistance to potential disempowerment tactics.

Omar Abdullah's public comments on social media, suggesting intentions to weaken the incoming government, have been labeled as misleading by the Home Minister's Office. They assert no truth in claims that business rules are being altered to shift power to the Lt. Governor.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act of 2019, enabling free and fair elections, has been supported by the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who are eager for a democratically elected government. The region recently completed polling, with election results expected shortly.

