Biden Weighs In: Alternatives to Striking Iranian Oil Fields

Amidst burgeoning tensions between Iran and Israel, President Joe Biden on Friday mooted exploring alternatives to striking Iranian oil fields, should he be in Israel's position. He noted that Israel has not reached a consensus on how to respond to the situation.

As Israel considers options after Iran's ballistic missile retaliation, Biden advised caution. He also deflected speculation on whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's actions might aim to influence the upcoming U.S. elections.

The ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict was inflamed by an October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, leading to significant casualties and humanitarian crises, exacerbated by recent Israeli military activities in Lebanon targeting Hezbollah militants.

(With inputs from agencies.)