Biden's Cautious Diplomacy: Balancing Aid to Israel Amid Tensions

President Joe Biden issued a stark warning to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last Friday, expressing uncertainty over Israel's potential influence in the upcoming U.S. presidential election. Biden emphasized his longstanding support for Israel, cautioning Netanyahu to recognize this stance amid current tensions.

Senator Chris Murphy's comments on CNN highlighted concerns about Netanyahu's political motivations, potentially impacting progress toward a peace deal. As diplomatic strategies diverge in response to the Gaza conflict, both leaders face limited room for maneuver as their political futures are on the line.

Biden has advocated for a cease-fire in the Gaza region, with Israel continuing military actions against Hezbollah in Lebanon and contemplating responses to Iranian missile strikes. The U.S. president maintains his support for Israel's defense while urging restraint to prevent regional escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)