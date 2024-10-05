Left Menu

Tensions Mount as Biden and Netanyahu Clash Over Mideast Peace

President Biden criticized Prime Minister Netanyahu regarding the possibility of influencing US elections for a Mideast peace deal. Despite historically strong US support for Israel, tensions rise as differing views on the Gaza conflict and political struggles emerge, impacting both leaders' domestic and foreign policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-10-2024 02:37 IST
President Joe Biden
  Country:
  United States

In a stark address, President Joe Biden expressed stern criticism toward Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, suggesting uncertainty over whether Netanyahu seeks to sway the U.S. presidential election through Mideast peace delays.

Biden highlighted unparalleled U.S. support for Israel but pointed to conflicting strategies with Netanyahu, especially amid tensions in Gaza which strain both leaders' political agendas.

Amid escalating military actions and diplomatic tensions, Biden's pushback includes conditional delays on arms to Israel and a warning about civilian impacts in conflict zones, against a backdrop of rising global oil prices and geopolitical tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

