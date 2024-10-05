Tensions Mount as Biden and Netanyahu Clash Over Mideast Peace

In a stark address, President Joe Biden expressed stern criticism toward Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, suggesting uncertainty over whether Netanyahu seeks to sway the U.S. presidential election through Mideast peace delays.

Biden highlighted unparalleled U.S. support for Israel but pointed to conflicting strategies with Netanyahu, especially amid tensions in Gaza which strain both leaders' political agendas.

Amid escalating military actions and diplomatic tensions, Biden's pushback includes conditional delays on arms to Israel and a warning about civilian impacts in conflict zones, against a backdrop of rising global oil prices and geopolitical tension.

