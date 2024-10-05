Haryana Votes Amidst Plunder and Politics
During the Haryana elections, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini accused Congress of deceiving voters and plundering the state. He expressed confidence in BJP's victory. Former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar criticized Congress for internal chaos amidst voting for all 90 seats, with results expected on October 8.
As Haryana headed to the polls, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini levied serious accusations against Congress, claiming the opposition parties are misleading voters and illegally exploiting the state's resources. Saini made these remarks during a press conference on election day.
Saini, who voted early alongside his wife Suman in his hometown of Mirza in the Ambala district, expressed confidence that Haryana's citizens are ready to elect the BJP for a third consecutive term. The election process, covering all 90 Assembly seats, runs from 7 am to 6 pm, with the counting set for October 8.
Amidst these elections, former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar added to the narrative by criticizing Congress for its internal disputes. He mentioned BJP's achievements in governance, addressing issues faced by farmers, and hinted at party infighting affecting Congress's performance.
