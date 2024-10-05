SNDP Leader Supports ADGP Amid RSS Meeting Controversy
Vellappally Natesan, SNDP general secretary, defended ADGP M R Ajithkumar's meeting with RSS leaders amid ongoing controversy. He questioned the portrayal of RSS leaders and expressed hope that Kerala's Chief Minister would make a fair decision regarding the ADGP's involvement in the Thrissur Pooram issues.
- Country:
- India
Vellappally Natesan, the general secretary of the SNDP, defended ADGP M R Ajithkumar's controversial meetings with RSS leaders, asserting there was no wrongdoing in engaging with members of the Sangh Parivar.
Responding to media inquiries, Natesan emphasized that RSS leaders 'are also human beings' and dismissed the notion of them being 'untouchables'. He expressed confidence in Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's judgment regarding the allegations against Ajithkumar in the Thrissur Pooram incident.
Natesan's statements come amidst criticism faced by the LDF government for its inaction against the ADGP following various accusations by opposition Left MLA P V Anvar, including the officer's alleged negligence during the April 16 Thrissur Pooram festival night.
(With inputs from agencies.)
