Resolving the ASHA Workers Protest: Kerala Government Seeks Dialogue

The Kerala government has extended an invitation to ASHA workers who have been demonstrating outside the Secretariat for 52 days, aiming to resolve their demands through dialogue.

Health Minister Veena George is set to engage with the ASHA workers and union leaders on Thursday. This initiative comes after her discussion with Union Minister J P Nadda in New Delhi.

Earlier talks reached a stalemate over financial limitations. However, protesters, including KAHWA President V K Sadanandan, express optimism, insisting they will continue the protest until their demands are met.

