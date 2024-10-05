Haryana Votes for Change: Key Battles and District Turnouts

The Haryana assembly election is underway, with over 36% voter turnout recorded by 1 pm. The ruling BJP is seeking a third term, while the Congress wants a return to power after a decade. Voting across the state has been largely peaceful, though slower in Panchkula and Gurugram.

Key figures in the election include Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Congress' Bhupinder Singh Hooda, among others. A total of 1,031 candidates, including 101 women, are contesting, with alliances such as BJP-INLD-BSP and JJP-Azad Samaj Party competing for dominance.

The election day atmosphere has been vibrant, with candidates expressing confidence and urging participation. Some reported sporadic incidents include a scuffle in Nuh district. Voting will continue until 6 pm, and results are expected on October 8, with over 2.03 crore voters eligible to cast their ballots.

(With inputs from agencies.)