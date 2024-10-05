Left Menu

Haryana Votes for Change: Key Battles and District Turnouts

The Haryana assembly election sees over 36% turnout by 1 pm, as major parties contest for power. The BJP aims for a third term, while the Congress pushes for a comeback. Voting is peaceful across districts but slow in Panchkula and Gurugram. Over a thousand candidates vie for seats.

Chandigarh | Updated: 05-10-2024 15:44 IST
Key figures in the election include Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Congress' Bhupinder Singh Hooda, among others. A total of 1,031 candidates, including 101 women, are contesting, with alliances such as BJP-INLD-BSP and JJP-Azad Samaj Party competing for dominance.

Key figures in the election include Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Congress' Bhupinder Singh Hooda, among others. A total of 1,031 candidates, including 101 women, are contesting, with alliances such as BJP-INLD-BSP and JJP-Azad Samaj Party competing for dominance.

The election day atmosphere has been vibrant, with candidates expressing confidence and urging participation. Some reported sporadic incidents include a scuffle in Nuh district. Voting will continue until 6 pm, and results are expected on October 8, with over 2.03 crore voters eligible to cast their ballots.

