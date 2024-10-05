Left Menu

Wedding Bells Meet Democracy: Sunil Kumar Votes in Bridal Attire

Sunil Kumar, a groom from Kurukshetra, prioritized casting his vote over wedding formalities, urging the public not to waste their votes. As polling commenced in Haryana, Kumar, among others, united personal milestones with civic duties, underscoring the importance of electoral participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-10-2024 15:51 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 15:51 IST
Wedding Bells Meet Democracy: Sunil Kumar Votes in Bridal Attire
Sunil Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

In a unique display of civic duty, Sunil Kumar from Kurukshetra turned heads at a polling station as he cast his vote dressed in wedding attire. On Saturday, the groom prioritized his democratic responsibility over wedding-day traditions.

Emphasizing the importance of voting, Kumar declared, "I want to give a message to all that casting votes is very important. Nobody should waste a vote." Despite delays in his wedding schedule, Kumar asserted the significance of voting.

His actions were complemented by an appeal from his mother for widespread voter turnout in Haryana. As voting across 90 assembly constituencies unfolded, notable figures like Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and others joined early voters, amidst high security and political aspirations from BJP and Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024