Wedding Bells Meet Democracy: Sunil Kumar Votes in Bridal Attire

In a unique display of civic duty, Sunil Kumar from Kurukshetra turned heads at a polling station as he cast his vote dressed in wedding attire. On Saturday, the groom prioritized his democratic responsibility over wedding-day traditions.

Emphasizing the importance of voting, Kumar declared, "I want to give a message to all that casting votes is very important. Nobody should waste a vote." Despite delays in his wedding schedule, Kumar asserted the significance of voting.

His actions were complemented by an appeal from his mother for widespread voter turnout in Haryana. As voting across 90 assembly constituencies unfolded, notable figures like Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and others joined early voters, amidst high security and political aspirations from BJP and Congress.

