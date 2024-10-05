Chaos at MCD House: Dalit Mayor Appointment Delay Sparks Uproar

Political turmoil engulfed the MCD House on Saturday as the session was adjourned amidst protests regarding the delay in the appointment of a Dalit Mayor.

BJP councillors escalated the commotion by storming into the well of the House, demanding immediate mayoral elections and brandishing posters and banners.

Despite the disorder, Mayor Shelly Oberoi managed to pass several proposals and voiced criticism of the accelerated manner in which the standing committee elections occurred on September 26, leading to the Supreme Court's involvement to stall further elections.

