Chaos Erupts Over Delayed Dalit Mayor Elections
The MCD House meeting ended in chaos over the delay in appointing a Dalit Mayor. BJP councillors demanded mayoral elections amid uproar, while several proposals were passed controversially. The proceedings faced further complications due to the Supreme Court's ruling against holding elections until the next hearing.
The MCD House meeting was abruptly adjourned on Saturday amid heated disputes over the delayed appointment of a Dalit Mayor. BJP councillors vociferously demanded that mayoral elections take place as scheduled, leading to a ruckus in the House.
Several proposals were controversially passed by Mayor Shelly Oberoi, despite objections from the opposition regarding the lack of AAP majority in the meeting. Opposition Leader Raja Iqbal criticized the approvals, deeming them invalid due to the absence of the requisite councillors.
Further adding to the complexity, standing committee chairperson elections are on hold following a Supreme Court directive to delay them until the next hearing. The political climate remains tense as parties wait for further legal clarification.
