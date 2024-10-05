Controversy Erupts Over Modi's Campaign Tactics

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has issued accusations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging misuse of government machinery for electioneering.

Raut, speaking to reporters, contended that only a faction within the BJP acknowledges Modi as the prime minister.

Amidst these claims, Prime Minister Modi unveiled major agricultural and animal husbandry projects worth Rs 23,300 crore at Washim, Maharashtra, although Sanjay Deshmukh, a local Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, was reportedly not invited to the launch.

(With inputs from agencies.)