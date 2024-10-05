Controversy Erupts Over Modi's Campaign Tactics
Sanjay Raut, a leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), accuses Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP of using government resources for election campaigns. He claims the BJP and RSS spread false narratives and demands legal action. Maharashtra witnessed alleged 'vote jihad' in recent elections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-10-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 18:40 IST
- India
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has issued accusations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging misuse of government machinery for electioneering.
Raut, speaking to reporters, contended that only a faction within the BJP acknowledges Modi as the prime minister.
Amidst these claims, Prime Minister Modi unveiled major agricultural and animal husbandry projects worth Rs 23,300 crore at Washim, Maharashtra, although Sanjay Deshmukh, a local Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, was reportedly not invited to the launch.
(With inputs from agencies.)
