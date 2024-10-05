Left Menu

Alliance Set to Drive Change in J&K Assembly with Over 55 Seats, Says Mir

Congress-NC alliance is anticipated to win over 55 seats in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, believed to mark a shift away from a decade of BJP leadership. There is confidence within the coalition that the people have voted for notable change, challenging existing political dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anantnag | Updated: 05-10-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 21:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress-National Conference alliance is projected to secure more than 55 seats in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, according to general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir. He expressed his confidence despite varied exit poll projections which hint at the National Conference as a possible leader.

Conducted in three phases, the voting concluded recently with results expected on October 8. Mir argues that the electorate has voted to redefine governance, symbolizing a turn from a ten-year BJP reign in both Kashmir and Jammu.

The joint effort of Congress and NC, Mir contends, is the only credible coalition capable of addressing public grievances, offering a regional-nation party synergy critical for Jammu and Kashmir's future. Mir also cites public disenchantment with the BJP in Haryana, hoping Congress will surpass exit polls' seat predictions there as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)

