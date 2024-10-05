Rehabilitation Controversy: A Call for Constructive Dialogue
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy urged the opposition to focus on rehabilitation suggestions for those affected by the Musi redevelopment project. He critiqued BJP and BRS, highlighting the need for genuine support over political motives. Housing solutions for displaced residents were discussed during G Venkata Swamy's birth anniversary event.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-10-2024 22:39 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 22:39 IST
- India
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has called on opposition parties BJP and BRS to provide constructive suggestions for the rehabilitation of individuals affected by the Musi redevelopment project.
Speaking at the 95th birth anniversary of former Union Minister G Venkata Swamy, Reddy reaffirmed the government's commitment to offering alternative housing to those residing on the Musi riverbed and buffer zones.
Reddy accused political leaders of exploiting the issue for their gain and insisted on the BRS donating land for housing, while criticizing Rajender over the Sabarmati Riverfront approach in Gujarat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
