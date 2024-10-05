Protesters Rally Against Hungary's Media 'Propaganda Factory'

Thousands of protesters convened outside Hungary's public media headquarters on Saturday, voicing opposition to what they allege is a state-run propaganda network overseen by the nationalist government at the expense of taxpayers.

The demonstration, spearheaded by Hungary's leading opposition figure Peter Magyar and his rising TISZA party, presents the most formidable political challenge to Prime Minister Viktor Orban during his nearly 15-year tenure. Magyar's party recently secured almost 30% of the vote in the European Union elections and is nearing the ruling Fidesz party in recent polls.

Both domestic and international observers have consistently warned against the declining press freedom in Hungary. Reports from media watchdog Reporters Without Borders estimate Orban's party controls roughly 80% of the country's media market through buyouts by government-tied business tycoons, leading them to classify Orban as a 'media predator'—a first for an EU leader.

