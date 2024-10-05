Haryana Polls: BJP's Bold Prediction Amid Congress Surge

As Haryana's assembly elections concluded, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini of the BJP confidently predicted a third consecutive government formation, defying exit polls that favor Congress. Addressing the media in Kurukshetra, Saini assured voters of BJP's developmental contributions and commitment to an inclusive governance.

Saini emphasized Hyderabad's progress under BJP rule, noting the eradication of 'kshetravad' and 'parivarvaad.' His remarks came shortly after predicting a BJP victory on October 8, despite surveys by Dainik Bhaskar and Republic-Matrize indicating a Congress lead.

The election, which saw over 60% voter turnout, featured major political figures from BJP, Congress, INLD-BSP, and more. With key players like Anil Vij and Bhupinder Singh Hooda in the contest, Haryana's political landscape remains intensely competitive.

(With inputs from agencies.)