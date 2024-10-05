Left Menu

Haryana Polls: BJP's Bold Prediction Amid Congress Surge

Despite exit polls forecasting Congress victory in Haryana assembly elections, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed confidence in BJP forming the government for a third time. Saini highlighted BJP's efforts in eliminating regional bias and dynasty politics, emphasizing their commitment to state development as poll results loom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-10-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 22:52 IST
Haryana Polls: BJP's Bold Prediction Amid Congress Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As Haryana's assembly elections concluded, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini of the BJP confidently predicted a third consecutive government formation, defying exit polls that favor Congress. Addressing the media in Kurukshetra, Saini assured voters of BJP's developmental contributions and commitment to an inclusive governance.

Saini emphasized Hyderabad's progress under BJP rule, noting the eradication of 'kshetravad' and 'parivarvaad.' His remarks came shortly after predicting a BJP victory on October 8, despite surveys by Dainik Bhaskar and Republic-Matrize indicating a Congress lead.

The election, which saw over 60% voter turnout, featured major political figures from BJP, Congress, INLD-BSP, and more. With key players like Anil Vij and Bhupinder Singh Hooda in the contest, Haryana's political landscape remains intensely competitive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024