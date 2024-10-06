Left Menu

Trump's Return to Butler: Rallying Support After Assassination Attempt

Republican candidate Donald Trump returns to Butler, Pennsylvania, for a rally after surviving an assassination attempt. Joined by Elon Musk and key allies, he addresses security concerns and aims to galvanize support ahead of the November election. The rally commemorates the late firefighter Corey Comperatore.

Updated: 06-10-2024 00:24 IST
Trump

Donald Trump, Republican presidential candidate, is set to return to Butler, Pennsylvania, the site of an assassination attempt he narrowly survived. The rally is scheduled for Saturday, one month before the critical November 5th election.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and owner of social media platform X, will attend, marking his first appearance at a Trump campaign event since endorsing him. This follows a July 13 incident where a bullet whizzed past Trump's head, leaving his right ear bleeding and exposing security gaps.

The event seeks to bolster support among Trump's core followers in Pennsylvania, deemed crucial for the election. Additional security measures include deploying trailers as barriers and using bulletproof glass. The rally also honors Corey Comperatore, a firefighter killed during the July attempt.

