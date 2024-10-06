Kejriwal Challenges Modi on Free Electricity

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, issued a challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, urging him to provide free electricity in states governed by the National Democratic Alliance ahead of the impending Delhi Assembly elections.

Speaking at a public event titled 'Janta Ki Adalat', Kejriwal criticized the BJP's dual leadership model, calling it 'double loot and double corruption', and predicted their defeat in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.

Kejriwal also accused the BJP of being anti-poor, identifying the removal of bus marshals, stopping home guards' salaries, and data entry operators' services in Delhi as evidence of the party's policy failures. He claimed the city's governance remains undemocratic under the Lieutenant Governor's rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)