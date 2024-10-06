Tensions Rise as Imran Khan's Supporters Protest in Islamabad

Protests in Pakistan's capital continued unabated as the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party maintained its demand for the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Saturday's violent clashes left one policeman dead and several injured, highlighting the country's deepening political crisis.

Mobile services in Islamabad and Rawalpindi have been restored, a move signaling a return to normalcy after Friday's shutdown. However, tension lingers as key protest leader and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur remains missing, raising questions about his whereabouts.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi clarified that Gandapur was not in custody. Meanwhile, PTI has vowed to keep protesting, with potential changes in leadership should they face further arrests. The political landscape remains fraught as demonstrations continue amidst growing unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)