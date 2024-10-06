Pakistani Government Bans Pashtun Tahafuz Movement: National Security Concerns Raised

On Sunday, the Pakistani government imposed a prohibition on the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), highlighting it as a significant national security threat. The decision comes as the movement has been vocal in its criticism of the armed forces, especially in the volatile Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region.

The interior ministry issued a notice under Section 11B of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997, officially declaring the PTM as 'unlawful'. It cited the movement's activities as a substantial danger to public order and safety across the nation.

Led by Manzoor Pashteen, the PTM gained ground by initially focusing on the removal of landmines in Waziristan. Its profile increased notably in 2018 after it sought justice for Naqeebullah Mehsud. Authorities allege the movement's connections with anti-state elements, a claim PTM denies vehemently.

(With inputs from agencies.)