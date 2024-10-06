Left Menu

Pakistani Government Bans Pashtun Tahafuz Movement: National Security Concerns Raised

The Pakistani government banned the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), citing it as a national security threat. The movement, active in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, criticizes the military. The government declared it 'unlawful'. PTM, led by Manzoor Pashteen, began in 2014, gaining prominence in 2018, and refutes anti-state allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 06-10-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 16:44 IST
Pakistani Government Bans Pashtun Tahafuz Movement: National Security Concerns Raised
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

On Sunday, the Pakistani government imposed a prohibition on the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), highlighting it as a significant national security threat. The decision comes as the movement has been vocal in its criticism of the armed forces, especially in the volatile Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region.

The interior ministry issued a notice under Section 11B of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997, officially declaring the PTM as 'unlawful'. It cited the movement's activities as a substantial danger to public order and safety across the nation.

Led by Manzoor Pashteen, the PTM gained ground by initially focusing on the removal of landmines in Waziristan. Its profile increased notably in 2018 after it sought justice for Naqeebullah Mehsud. Authorities allege the movement's connections with anti-state elements, a claim PTM denies vehemently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024